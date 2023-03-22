Yammy Bear gives back to the community with Yammy Bear Plushies

(ABC 6 News) – The man behind Yammy Bear, Charles Jackson, has been through so much.

He’s currently recovering from a bone marrow transplant after being diagnosed with Amyloidosis last year

Amyloidosis effects the heart, kidneys, liver, and nerves. His true passion is giving back to this community, and that’s what he’s still doing.

The key to giving back is a Yammy Bear Plushie.

When we spoke to Charles Jackson, it was the first time he wore the Yammy Bear costume in months.

He’s recovering day by day, even though he can’t be out in the community like he used to be, this is his way of giving back.

Right now there’s 500 Yammy Bear plushies.

250 are up for sale, 250 will be given to the kids in Uvalde who survived the massacre at Robb Elementary School.

“Children have so much stacked up against them, we’re calling Yammy Bear a forever friend. So before he was even a plushie, he’s a forever friend. Now everyone can take one home. We hope that his little blue eyes and his little heart nose will continue to give the same smiles that Yammy Bear has worked really hard to give,” CarolAnn Jackson, a member of Yammy Bear and Family said.

Last year, Yammy Bear and Family made the 1,300 mile trip to Uvalde. He says he still keeps in touch with the families they talked to there.

Their goal is to go to Uvalde in may to deliver these plushies to the kids.

The plushies will also have hand written notes of love and encouragement. But with Charles’s health, they will have to play it by year to see how the bears will get there.

But they will! Visit this link to purchase a plushie!

