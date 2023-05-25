Yammy Bear and Family arrive in Uvalde, comfort families

(ABC 6 News) – Wednesday marks one year since the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School took place in Uvalde, Texas.

19 students and two teachers died.

One Rochester couple is making sure the families that need comfort, get it.

It’s a day that will be remembered by many.

But hope is alive, and it lives in all of us.

“I’m getting more and more frustrated. I’ve got nots in my stomach,” CarolAnn Jackson, member of Yammy Bear and Family said.

Last year they visited the city shortly after the massacre took place.

Now they’re doing again.

“We’ve been received so gratefully, the people we promised to see again, when we saw them again, they were surprised,” Jackson said.

When these families saw Rochester’s mascot, all their worries went away.

“Some people are going to want a hug, some people are going to reject it. It’s going to be different for each person,” Cecil Bellephant, pastor for Yammy Bear and Family said.

Cecil is feeling inspired.

He saw what Yammy Bear did last year.

The smiles he brought to people.

Now he can do the same.

He’s a father that lost two kids, he wants to be there for these families.

“In the weirdest of ways, they’re comforting me after everything they went through. They’re helping me remember my children,” Bellephant said.

Yammy Bear and Family took 500 stuffed animals to Uvalde. They gave them all away the first day they were there.