Woman reports car break-in at Chester Woods Park

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is once again reminding residents not to leave purses and other valuables unattended in vehicles.

According to Capt. Tim parkin, a woman arrived to Chester Woods Park at about 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23.

She unpacked her boat and launched it into the lake.

At about 11:30 a.m., the woman began receiving text alerts that her credit cards were being used to make unauthorized purchases.

Deputies discovered the woman’s car window broken. Her purse was missing.

Parkin said the OCSO believes the perpetrator was watching the woman unpack and leave, as the credit cards were used very quickly after she cast off.

The purse and phone were discovered in a ditch along 50th Avenue SE Thursday morning, where the perpetrator likely tossed them on the way into Rochester.

The credit cards were used at Rochester businesses. Parkin said the OCSO is requesting more information from the businesses to try to find the individual who took the purse.