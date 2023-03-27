OCSO: Another theft at Rochester dog park

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office reported another theft from a vehicle at the Rochester dog park on W River Road over the weekend.

According to Capt. Tim Parkin with the OCSO, a Rochester woman called dispatch at about 5 p.m. Sunday, March 26, after her purse was stolen from her unlocked car.

The woman told law enforcement her purse had been left in plain view, and was stolen while she was in the dog park with her pet.

She estimated about $1,400 in stolen cash and valuables.

According to Parkin, the OCSO is looking for “proactive” steps to take to stop the thefts at the dog park.

In the meantime, the OCSO reminded visitors to take items like purses and wallets with them when exiting their vehicles, to hide them so they are not in plain sight, and to lock their car doors.