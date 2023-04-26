Winona PD: New request to property owners in Madeline Kingsbury case

(ABC 6 News) – The Winona Police Department has issued a new request to property owners in the search for missing Madeline Kingsbury.

Police are requesting property owners in Winona and Fillmore counties to report old wells from before 1925, old homesteads, and old windmills or windmill bases. The department is also asking people to report sinkholes that are accessible by car. This information is not included in available records and could lead to new searches. Property owners can report that information to search@co.winona.mn.us.

The department is also partnering with Maddi’s family in requesting all property owners in Winona, Fillmore, and Houston counties place a blue check mark in an easily visible location if you consent to having your property searched.

“If you want to volunteer for the search, we ask you to make safety your top priority. Please do not search alone, don’t search dangerous areas and don’t enter the water. We don’t want anyone to get lost or hurt, which would pull resources from our search for Maddi.”

The department continues to receive tips every day through Crime Stoppers. Every tip is reviewed and have resoures ready to respond.

If you have any information to share with law enforcement, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at crimestoppersmn.org.

“The investigation continues to be active and ongoing. We are not prepared to identify a suspect or person of interest at this time. We remain committed to finding Maddi and if warranted, hold accountable the person or persons responsible for her disappearance.“