West Oakland Auto Repair receives SBA’s Minnesota Minority-Owned Small Business of the Year

(ABC 6 News) – The U.S. Small Business Administration has named West Oakland Auto Repair in Austin as the 2023 Minnesota minority-owned small business of the year.

Owner Jose Carrazco was recognized at a ceremony for creating good jobs and providing quality services for the community of Austin.

Carrazco immigrated with his parents from Mexico in the mid-1990s before starting West Oakland Auto Repair in 2012.

West Oakland was also the recipient of two SBA micro-loans that help support his business.