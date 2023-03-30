Washington Elementary volunteer passes away at school

(ABC 6 News) – Thursday, emergency services responded to Washington Elementary around 12:24 for a medical emergency involving a volunteer.

RPS says long-time friend of Washington Elementary, Mary Ellen Trueman died shortly after arriving at the main office at Washington.

Mary Ellen used to be an elementary school teacher. After retiring, she volunteered with primary grade students at Washington. She was always ready with a joke of the day for the staff each day she volunteered. She had a true passion for teaching and for students.

RPS shares its deepest condolences to Mary Ellen’s friends and family.