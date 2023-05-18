Washington Elementary School playground in need of repair

(ABC 6 News) – Parents want a new playground at Washington Elementary, but they don’t think they should have to pay for it.

They are asking RPS to cover the $137,000 to repair the flooring of the playground.

Earlier in the school year, the district health and safety office assessed the flooring and deemed it unsafe.

With the estimated cost in six figures, parents have been talking with RPS for a solution.

“We wanna work together, and we just want the communication to be clear, and we do continue planning on following up with them at future meetings,” parent Lauren Oien said.

Lauren said Superintendent Kent Pekel hopes to implement the new playground updates into the budget for the 2024-2025 school year.

She is worried in the future when the floor deteriorates enough, the existing equipment would need to be torn down and it would cost more money in the long run.