‘Walk and Bike to School Day’ Wednesday

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has proclaimed Wednesday, May 3 as “Walk and Bike to School Day” in Minnesota.

May 3 is also “National Walk, Bike and Roll to School Day”.

The annual event, sponsored by Minnesota Safe Routes to School and the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), is a fun and healthy way to promote safe biking and walking activities among students and parents alike.

Bike and Walk to School Days are one-day events designed to showcase the benefits of biking and walking to school. These events also encourage parents and students to incorporate biking and walking into their daily routines, leading to healthier and more active lifestyles.

“We know students do better in school when they add physical activities to their day,” said Dave Cowan, MnDOT Safe Routes to School coordinator. “This event promotes safe bicycling and walking skills that students can use throughout their lives.”

Studies have shown that regular physical activity, such as biking and walking, can lead to improved physical health, mental health, and academic performance in children. Biking and walking can also help reduce air pollution and traffic congestion.

More than 130 Minnesota schools have registered Bike to School Day events. Schools can still register, HERE.

To support year-round walking and biking activities, additional materials can be found, HERE.

Minnesota Safe Routes to School combines the expertise of multiple state agencies with national and local partners to provide the resources needed to support walking and biking to school.