Waldorf University athletics to join Great Plains Athletic Conference

(ABC 6 News) – Waldorf University in Forest City, Iowa made a significant announcement on Monday regarding its student athletics program.

In 2024 beginning with fall sports, Waldorf University athletics will be joining the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC). The GPAC is affiliated with the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). It features schools from Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Waldorf University will become the 13th full-time member of the GPAC.

Waldorf University men’s and women’s soccer has already been a part of the conference for the past two seasons.