Volunteers to search MN/WI shorelines Saturday

(ABC 6 News) – Volunteers with the Finding Madeline Kingsbury group have organized another search to take place Saturday.

Madeline Kingsbury has been missing since March 31 after dropping her children off at daycare. She has not had contact with friends or family since.

Volunteers will meet at 10 a.m. at the Old YMCA Parking Lot on 5th Street and will be searching along the the Minnesota and Wisconsin Mississippi River shorelines.

A table with bracelets, buttons, and blue light bulbs will be set up in the parking lot for anyone in need.

A GoFundMe page has been setup to encourage people across the state and country to place blue light bulbs around their homes in the hopes to bring Maddi home.

The funds will be specifically used by community groups to purchase and distribute blue light bulbs and blue ribbons to turn as much as the area Maddi called home blue, leading up to Madeline’s birthday on June 1.

The family is offering a $50,000 reward for information on Madeline Kingsbury’s whereabouts. Winona Police have yet to identify any suspect or person of interest in the disappearance.