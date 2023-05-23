Victim loses over $200,000 in internet pop-up scam

(ABC 6 News) – The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is warning individuals of a recent internet pop-up scam.

In the past week, the department as received two complaints of internet-related fraud.

The scam starts with a fake Microsoft popup claiming a security issue. The victim calls the number in

the popup and is told that someone with their bank is stealing their money. The scammer convinces the

target to transfer large amounts of money into a cryptocurrency account like Bitcoin. Once the funds

are moved, the scammer instructs the victim to share the new account information and then steals the

money.



Although reports of this particular scam are not numerous, the amount of money involved is significant.



One victim reported losing over $200,000 and the scammers are coaching the victims on excuses to

provide if financial institutions detect fraud and try to intervene.



Investigative options in these cases can be limited because those responsible utilize online means to

conceal their identities and often operate across international borders to complicate detection and avoid

prosecution.