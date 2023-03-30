US senators raise concerns after couple with Minnesota ties reported killed in Kenya

(KSTP) – Minnesota U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith are asking the U.S. State Department to inquire with Kenyan authorities after the deaths of an Anoka County couple who were reported killed last week.

The U.S. Department of State confirmed their deaths in the following statement to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS:

We can confirm the death of a U.S. citizen and family member in Kenya in March 2023. We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss and are closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation. We are providing all appropriate consular assistance. Out of respect to the family during this difficult time, we have no further comment.U.S. Department of State

Family tells Hubbard-affiliate 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that Edward and Grace Morema lived in Ramsey and were found dead in Nyamakoroto Village, Nyamira, Kenya.

“My heart hurts for their children, family, and friends as they mourn this unimaginable loss. They will be in my thoughts during this difficult time,” Sen. Smith wrote in part in an email to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

“It’s important that we get a full account of the details surrounding this tragedy, and my office is in contact with the State Department,” Sen. Klobuchar wrote in part in a statement.

Over the last week, news outlets across Kenya are reporting the brutal killings of couple inside a home where they were staying.

One report from Nairobi News mentions allegations they were executed “by professional killers.”

“I pray that those who did this to him, and his wife, we need justice,” said Joyce Rasugu, Edward Morema’s niece.

Word of the couple’s murder stunned family friend Agnes Ayum, who stopped at the Morema home in Ramsey to offer her condolences.

“To hear the bad news about him, that he was killed, I could not believe. It took me time to recover,” Ayum said. “… We are asking for all those who did this, to be brought — the killers — to be brought forward.”

A GoFundme page has set up on behalf of Edward & Grace Morema. A petition has also been created, demanding justice for Edward and Grace and are asking the USA state department to assist in the investigation of this matter by collaborating with the the Kenyan Government.

This story first appeared on KSTP-TV.