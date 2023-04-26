Unleash the She: Celebrating women’s strength

(ABC 6 News) – Unleash the She, is an event where hundreds of people gather to run or walk aiming to change the course of ovarian cancer.



This year’s edition of the event is being held this Saturday, April 29.



Event organizers say its an opportunity to celebrate women’s strength, health and to support the Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance. The non-profit says its goal is to increase awareness of the disease, which affects one in every 78 women.



In total, the group has raised over 11 million dollars for ovarian cancer research. According to the Mayo Clinic, there is no early detection test for ovarian cancer because the symptoms can be easily mistaken for other common health issues.

We sat down with Board Chair for the Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance, Kristine Greer, who is also a cancer survivor about how the event is aiming to raise money and awareness for ovarian cancer.

For more information on the event, visit HERE.