United Way invests $1M in grants to 46 local nonprofit programs and agencies

(ABC 6 News) – United Way of Olmsted County’s board of directors approved a set of new and continuing grants to improve the health, education, and financial stability of individuals and families in Olmsted County.



From July 2023-June 2024, United Way will invest $1,070,000 in grants to 46 nonprofit programs and agencies that support food security, housing stability, early childhood education, health access, and equitable communities. This figure includes $70,000 in grants to programs serving Dodge County residents, following the merger of United Way of Olmsted County and United Way of Dodge County in January of this year.

This will be the first year of funding for 12 of the programs, while others are a continuation of multi-year commitments. Collectively, these grants will help to provide needed services – including hot meals, eviction prevention programming, early education scholarships, medical services for underserved communities, youth programming, disability support services, and more – to an anticipated 24,000 local residents. A complete list of grant recipients is included below.

These investments in local programs are made possible by donors, volunteers, and advocates throughout Olmsted County. More than 5,400 individuals donated to United Way of Olmsted County last year, and community volunteers reviewed grant applications and made funding recommendations to United Way’s staff and volunteer board of directors.

Program

Supplemental Food Shelf

Noon Meal

Head Start Food Stations

Meals on Wheels

Housing Stability Fund

Access Home

Eviction Prevention Program

Shelter Prevention and Diversion

Dental Home for Underserved Children

Pediatric Services

Independent Living Services

Medical Transportation Program

Auxiliary Services for East African Women

Street Medicine

GNCC Early Learning

School Readiness

Byron School Readiness

Gage East Early Childhood Program

Sports Mentorship Academy Rec Center

After School Program

Change You

Junior CERT

Community-Based Sisters Save Sisters

8 Steps to Promotion

CERT at Edgewood Area

Meadow Park Learning Center

Meadow Park Outreach and Navigation

Agency Partner

Channel One

Salvation Army

Families First of Minnesota

Family Service Rochester

Women’s Shelter and Support Center

Salvation Army

Legal Assistance of Olmsted County

Family Promise Rochester

Children’s Dental Health Services

Community Health Service, Inc.

Bear Creek Services

Elder Network

Pamoja Women

Zumbro Valley Medical Society Foundation

Good News Children’s Center

Families First of Minnesota

Byron Public Schools

Center City Housing

Sports Mentorship Academy

Life and Community Development Corporation

Change You

Barbershop and Social Services

Sisters Save Sisters

Journie

Barbershop and Social Services

Family Service Rochester

Intercultural Mutual Assistance Association

Culturally Powered Communities Agency Partners