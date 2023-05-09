United Way invests $1M in grants to 46 local nonprofit programs and agencies
(ABC 6 News) – United Way of Olmsted County’s board of directors approved a set of new and continuing grants to improve the health, education, and financial stability of individuals and families in Olmsted County.
From July 2023-June 2024, United Way will invest $1,070,000 in grants to 46 nonprofit programs and agencies that support food security, housing stability, early childhood education, health access, and equitable communities. This figure includes $70,000 in grants to programs serving Dodge County residents, following the merger of United Way of Olmsted County and United Way of Dodge County in January of this year.
This will be the first year of funding for 12 of the programs, while others are a continuation of multi-year commitments. Collectively, these grants will help to provide needed services – including hot meals, eviction prevention programming, early education scholarships, medical services for underserved communities, youth programming, disability support services, and more – to an anticipated 24,000 local residents. A complete list of grant recipients is included below.
These investments in local programs are made possible by donors, volunteers, and advocates throughout Olmsted County. More than 5,400 individuals donated to United Way of Olmsted County last year, and community volunteers reviewed grant applications and made funding recommendations to United Way’s staff and volunteer board of directors.
Program
- Supplemental Food Shelf
- Noon Meal
- Head Start Food Stations
- Meals on Wheels
- Housing Stability Fund
- Access Home
- Eviction Prevention Program
- Shelter Prevention and Diversion
- Dental Home for Underserved Children
- Pediatric Services
- Independent Living Services
- Medical Transportation Program
- Auxiliary Services for East African Women
- Street Medicine
- GNCC Early Learning
- School Readiness
- Byron School Readiness
- Gage East Early Childhood Program
- Sports Mentorship Academy Rec Center
- After School Program
- Change You
- Junior CERT
- Community-Based Sisters Save Sisters
- 8 Steps to Promotion
- CERT at Edgewood Area
- Meadow Park Learning Center
- Meadow Park Outreach and Navigation
Agency Partner
- Channel One
- Salvation Army
- Families First of Minnesota
- Family Service Rochester
- Women’s Shelter and Support Center
- Salvation Army
- Legal Assistance of Olmsted County
- Family Promise Rochester
- Children’s Dental Health Services
- Community Health Service, Inc.
- Bear Creek Services
- Elder Network
- Pamoja Women
- Zumbro Valley Medical Society Foundation
- Good News Children’s Center
- Families First of Minnesota
- Byron Public Schools
- Center City Housing
- Sports Mentorship Academy
- Life and Community Development Corporation
- Change You
- Barbershop and Social Services
- Sisters Save Sisters
- Journie
- Barbershop and Social Services
- Family Service Rochester
- Intercultural Mutual Assistance Association
Culturally Powered Communities Agency Partners
- Damascus Way Re-Entry Center
- Pamoja Women
- Intermix Project
- Ethiopian Community of Rochester Minnesota