RPD: 2 overdoses, 1 fatal, over St. Patrick’s weekend

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police reported two overdoses over the weekend — one fatal, one undetermined.

At about 1:33 a.m. Saturday, March 18, police responded to the 200 block of 15th St. SW, where a 35-year-old man was found dead by his roommate.

While the man’s official cause of death has not been determined by autopsy, police say they suspect drugs were the cause, as the man was surrounded by drug paraphernalia.

Police responded to a second overdose at about 12:21 a.m. Sunday, in the 400 block of 31st St. NE.

According to police, the 25-year-old man was found unresponsive.

Officers administered Narcan, and the man was taken to St. Marys Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

Police did not know the man’s condition Monday morning