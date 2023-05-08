Twins announce 2023 lineup of free youth baseball and softball clinics

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Twins Community Fund today announced its 2023 Youth Baseball and Softball Clinics schedule.

The program, which is presented in partnership with Great River Energy, features 42 free baseball and softball clinics for children ages 6-12 in Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Registration is available now at playballmn.com, with clinics available every weekend from May 12-13 through August 12-13.

Created in 1961 by longtime Twins scout Angelo Giuliani and held in collaboration with local youth organizations, the clinic program serves as a way for the Twins Community Fund to promote baseball and softball to children throughout the Upper Midwest. Twins Community Fund Youth Clinics are available to participants and communities free of charge; clinics are designed to spread the joy and fun of baseball and softball, while teaching all children the fundamentals of hitting, throwing and fielding. Twins clinicians provide safe, youth-friendly equipment; however, participants are asked to bring their own gloves.

“Getting together with friends on a summer day to play baseball and softball is a cherished part of childhood,” said Kristin Rortvedt, executive director of the Twins Community Fund. “It is these moments that create lifelong bonds and a love of the game. We are thrilled to again partner with Great River Energy and the wonderful communities of Twins Territory to provide free opportunities for all kids to play ball this summer!”

Since the program’s onset, more than 800,000 kids have participated in a Twins youth clinic; the summer of 2023 marks the 62nd season of the program. The complete 2023 Twins Community Fund Youth Baseball and Softball Clinic schedule is available in the attachment, or by visiting playballmn.com. (Please note that the schedule is subject to change; please check the Play Ball! Minnesota website or follow @TwinsCommunity on Twitter for the most up-to-date information.)