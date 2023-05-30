Travel photographer hosts workshop in Mason City

(ABC 6 News) – An Arizona man on a mission to photography every Frank Lloyd Wright property in the world will inch closer to his goal after an upcoming visit to Mason City.

Andrew Pielage is an internationally published architectural and travel photographer and gallery owner based in Phoenix, Arizona. Pielage is on a mission to photograph all of Frank Lloyd Wright’s remaining designs.

He offers photography workshops year-round, is supported by Canon USA, and is an Adobe Contributor.

While in Mason City, Pielage will host an advanced photography workshop at the Historic Park Inn Hotel June 2-4, 2023.

Students will have the opportunity to photograph, experience, and stay in the last remaining hotel designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. This 3-day workshop includes a tour and exclusive photography access not usually given at each of the three Wright sites: Historic Park Inn Hotel, Stockman House, and Cedar Rock.

