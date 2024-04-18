Train derailment in Mason City
ABC 6 NEWS — A spokesperson with Union Pacific Railway is confirming that a train derailed in Mason City, Iowa late Wednesday night.
The statement from the spokesperson read:
At approximately 10:15 pm Wednesday evening, approximately seven cars on a Union Pacific train derailed in our Mason City, Iowa yard. There were no injuries, but some soybean meal and potash was released as a result of the incident, which is under investigation. Crews are responding to the situation.–Union Pacific Spokesperson
This is a developing story. ABC 6 News will provide more updates as they become available.