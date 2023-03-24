Thursdays Downtown vendor applications close Mar. 31

(ABC 6 News) – The application process for vendors who want to be part of Thursdays Downtown this summer will be closing at the end of the month.

Interested restaurant, artisan, farmers market, or beverage vendors have until 11:59 p.m. on Mar. 31 to apply for the vendor market.

“As we are looking to diversify the products at the Thursdays Downtown market, we encourage artisan exhibitors who have never applied or have yet done so to apply quickly,” said Kathleen Harrington, Rochester Downtown Alliance interim executive director. “Thursdays Downtown is fun for everyone and a great opportunity to market handmade products.”

Thursdays Downtown features artisan, food, and beverage exhibitor booths in Peace Plaza and on 1st. Ave. SW and live entertainment on two stages throughout the day.

The event is scheduled every Thursday from June 15 to Aug. 17 from 11:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

More information about Thursdays Downtown and to apply for the vendor market can be found HERE.