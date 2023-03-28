Thousands stolen from vulnerable adult in Albert Lea

(ABC 6 News) – An adult foster home in Albert Lea has been fined following a state investigation that revealed thousands of dollars being stolen from a vulnerable adult who lived there.

The investigation by the Department of Human Services also revealed multiple staff members knew of what happened but none of them reported it which is required under Minnesota law.

According to documents obtained by ABC 6 News, state investigators say at least 11 thousand dollars was taken from the victim over the course of two years.

It’s believed that a former staff member used the victim’s money to buy items for herself, her family and even to sent money to relatives and known drug users.

The woman the home is licensed to received a citation because she was supposed to be overseeing the victim’s finances.

She was also among the staff members who learned of the theft but never reported it.

The facility itself was issued a two hundred dollar fine.

The Albert Lea Police department tells ABC 6 News its in the middle of it’s own investigation which could still lead to criminal charges.