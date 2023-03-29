‘The Rusty Nickel’ boutique a ‘total loss’ after fire

(ABC 6 News) – Early Monday morning, Erin Peterson found her boutique in Manly, Iowa up in flames.



Fire officials calling The Rusty Nickel a total loss. Now, Petersen along with friends and family are left picking up the pieces of what was once the boutique – is now a pile of burnt remains.



Many years of memories that have gone up in smoke. Now the clean up process begins.



Owner Erin Petersen is still in shock at what took place.



“We’ve been here for almost 14 years and it’s been pretty heartbreaking to watch everything you’ve done go up in flames,” Petersen said.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and for Peterson she’s still waiting on how much their insurance will cover for the damages.

Future plans for the family run business remain up in the air.