Suspect involved with Rochester use-of-force incident pleads not guilty, May trial scheduled

(ABC 6 News) – A suspect involved in a Rochester use-of-deadly-force incident in December pleaded not guilty in Olmsted County Court Tuesday.

RELATED: Olmsted Attorney: no charges for deputy who shot at wanted felon – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

Jesse James Johnson, 38, faces charges from a June 2022 incident including 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, 3rd-degree assault with inflicting substantial bodily harm, and possession of ammunition or any firearm while prohibited after being convicted of a crime of violence.

RELATED: UPDATE: Iowa State Patrol details 100 mph car chase, forced stop leading to Olmsted County warrant arrest – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

Johnson was arrested in Worth County, Iowa, after an alleged car chase, and was later extradited to Olmsted County.

RELATED: Suspect involved in Rochester OIS arrested in Worth County extradited to Olmsted County – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

His pretrial in Olmsted County has been scheduled for May 1, with a jury trial beginning May 15.