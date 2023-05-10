Students treated to the ‘Canoemobile’

(ABC 6 News) – This week, nearly 700 area students from various elementary schools near Austin get to take part in Canoemobile.

It is described as a “floating classroom” where students can enjoy the outdoors and learn about the environment around them. Needless to say, students enjoyed getting outdoors.

Cedar River Watershed District is partnered with the Minneapolis-based nonprofit Wilderness Inquiry to run its Canoemobile program on the Cedar River State Water Trail at Ramsey Mill Pond.

Student Alix Staten had a great time. “Canoeing was very fun. I got to get splashed in my face. I got water in my eye.”

Bliss Moucha also enjoyed it. “My favorite part was probably some of the land stuff and the canoeing. I put my hand in the water, and it was really cold.”

So did Camiryn Meyer. “It was really fun. I enjoyed seeing the wildlife, like the turtles and we did donuts and power 10s.”

Members of the nonprofit wildness inquiry hosted the event. They go all across the country with this event.

For more information on Canoemobile, visit HERE.