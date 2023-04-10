Stream trout fishing opens in streams statewide April 15

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota’s popular stream trout season opens Saturday, April 15 with quality fishing opportunities in every region of the state. Brook trout and splake fishing also open April 15 on Lake Superior and its tributary streams.

Trout anglers can find information on Minnesota’s trout streams and lakes on DNR’s website. Anglers will find helpful learning guides and fishing tips tailored to each of Minnesota’s six trout fishing regions.

Anglers can also access StreamFinder (mndnr.gov/fishing/trout/map.html) which provides anglers with a description, species list, regulations and access information for trout streams throughout Minnesota, and is modeled after the DNR’s popular LakeFinder tool.

Minnesota has roughly 3,800 miles of designated trout streams. Anglers fishing on designated trout waters must have a trout stamp validation in addition to an angling license. Complete trout season details are available at the DNR’s fishing page (mndnr.gov/fishing).