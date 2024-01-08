The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Stewartville union teachers hope to address the school board over concerns regarding their unsettled contracts tonight.

Stewartville teachers have worked without a contract since July of 2023.

After attempted negotiations with the district, the union asked for a mediation.

The two sides have been unable to come to agreeable terms regarding teachers wages.

According to the union, the school board refused to increase longevity pay for teachers with 15-plus years in the district.

The school board meeting will begin at 7 p.m. tonight.

