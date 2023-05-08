Staff member punches patient at Austin care home

(ABC 6 News) – An employee at a care home for children with emotional and behavioral issues is fired after allegedly punching a 17-year-old patient in the face.



On February 21, the 17-year-old, who was a history of mental health struggles ran toward the “bridge near the highway” because they no longer wanted to be at the Nexus-Gerard Family Healing facility in Austin.

According to the Minnesota Department of Human Services, during the chase, a staff member tackled the patient to the ground landing on their back on snow and branches and punched them twice in the left eye and then other staff persons intervened. The 17-year-old did not receive medical treatment but had a black eye that lasted a few days.

The staff member was not charged or arrested, but has been fired by the facility.