Spring Grove BBB falls to New Life Academy 51-35 in Class A semifinal

(ABC 6 News) — The #3 Spring Grove Lions saw their hopes at playing in the Class A Boys Basketball Championship dashed in a 51-35 loss to the #2 New Life Academy Eagles on Friday.

Jaxon Strinmoen led the Lions with 15 points and 8 rebounds. Caleb Griffin added 7 points and Tysen Grinde had 5 buckets.

The Lions will now play #4 Cherry for third place in Class A at 10 AM on Saturday morning.

You can catch the semi-finals and finals on This TV 6.2, Roku, ABC 6 News Now app, or streaming live on kaaltv.com.