Southeast Minnesota troop recognizes first female Eagle Scout

(ABC 6 News) – Scouts Troop 82 recognized the first female Eagle Scout in the Gamehaven Council, on Saturday.

The ceremony took place at Zumbro Lutheran Church where Tayla Gurtner received the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest achievement attainable in the Scouts BSA program.

Boy Scouts of America first allowed girls into the Cub Scout Packs in 2018. Then in 2019, Boy Scout Troops were renamed to Scouts BSA Troops when girls were welcomed.

Gurtner first joined Troop 82 in 2020 as part of a bet with her father before realizing it was something she enjoyed.

Just a couple years later, she is being awarded for all of her hard work.

“It makes me feel really proud. I had to put a lot of time and effort into it just to time everything right so I got all the ranks done at a certain time,” said Gurtner.

Erik Cmiel and Ron Chieves, Jr. were also awarded the rank of Eagle Scout during the ceremony.