South Carolina Senator Tim Scott to stop in Iowa Wednesday

(ABC 6 News) – Republican South Carolina Senator Tim Scott will make a stop in Iowa on Wednesday as part of his “Faith in America Tour.”

Scott is expected to meet with local pastors, and home-schooling families in Cedar Rapids along with Iowa Congresswoman, Ashley Hinson.

The visit comes as Scott takes steps toward announcing a bid for President in 2024. Scott officially launched an exploratory committee Wednesday, which moves him closer to a formal campaign for the White House.

Scott will travel to Manchester, New Hampshire on Thursday, and Charleston, South Carolina on Friday where is reportedly expected to deliver a “political update” to donors.

If Scott enters the field, he will join another South Carolinian, former Gov. Nikki Haley, as well as former President Donald Trump, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Others, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence, are considering launching campaigns in the coming months.

During a February visit to Iowa, which holds the first GOP presidential caucuses, Scott spoke of a “new American sunrise” rooted in collaboration.

“I see a future where common sense has rebuilt common ground, where we’ve created real unity, not by compromising away our conservatism, but by winning converts to our conservatism,” he said.