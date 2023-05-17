Slatterly Park Neighborhood upset with construction

(ABC 6 News) – People living in Rochester’s Slatterly Park Neighborhood aren’t happy with the start of a big construction project.

People living in he neighborhood say it’s not just the work itself causing them headaches.

“I think that communication could have been a little more aggressive because it’s not just the folks who live just off of that street who are impacted because it’s basically cutting off the entire neighborhood,” said Naren Hulsign, a member of Slatterly Park Neighborhood Association.

In early April, the city notified some Slatterly Park residents that construction would be ongoing on 9th Street all summer long. But only 185 people within a 175-yard raidus of the street were mailed a notification by the city and others say they weren’t notified, and the work impacts them too.

“We knew when everybody else did, which is when the signs went up. They didn’t really let us know and they didn’t really market it beyond the people that they feel that are directly affected,” said Hulsign.

“When it comes to determining the scope of our communications [to neighborhoods], we work to strike a balance between informing typical neighborhood residents and being mindful of costs related to the mailer,” said Megan Moeller, Communications & Engagement Coordinator for the City of Rochester via email. “The scope of the mailing is in line with neighborhood communications on these types of projects.”

Those who are directly affected around 9th street the messes that are left behind are also causing issues for them Taking to social media to voice their concerns, they say tree branches in yards, ruined lawns, and torn up gardens are contributing issues from the sidewalk construction.

With the entire summer still ahead, residents of the neighborhood hope the rest of the construction will run smoothly.

“There will be additional mailers sent out in advance of future construction phases,” Moeller said. “With these mailers the trick is to give residents notice of coming changes, while also waiting to make sure we are confident of the timing.”

“We have pretty good idea of how its going to go from here, said Hulsign.”