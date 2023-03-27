Shooting in Brooklyn Center injures 6, including juveniles

(ABC 6 News) – Hospital staff members treated six people for non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting Sunday night in Brooklyn Center, according to police.

Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt told our sister station, KSTP that some of those who were shot are juveniles.

Brooklyn Park officers responded to a shots fired call around 6:45 p.m. Sunday night near the 5600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard.

Officers found 50 or more shell casings from weapons of three different calibers, police say, but no victims were in the area.

Eventually, six people with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries showed up at the same hospital.

Police have not arrested any suspects as of posting but say they have “several active leads.”

Girl Scouts River Valley is located at the scene with several of their vehicles having been hit with bullets, causing some of the windows to be shattered.

Authorities are investigating.

Credit: Tim Zelenak (KSTP) Credit: Tim Zelenak (KSTP)