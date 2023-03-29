Austin man connected to 2020 shooting scheduled for sentencing in June

(ABC 6 News) – A man charged in connection to a 2020 shooting in Austin is set to be sentenced this summer.



Eric Starnes, 26 of Austin, was originally charged with 2nd-degree attempted murder, but that charge was dropped in exchange for a guilty plea to second-degree assault. Starnes pled guilty to 2nd Degree Assault in December of 2022.

APD said it received a call shortly after 3 a.m. on December 14, 2020, for shots being actively fired in the area of the 900 block of 3rd Ave NW.

When officers arrived they said “numerous” cars were seen leaving the area. Officers said “numerous” items were scattered around the scene including shell casings.

Witnesses told officers they believed at least six shots were fired outside a home in the area. Another witness said their vehicle had several bullet holes they believe happened as they drove away from the area during the shooting.

Officers said they attempted to make contact with the residents of the home where the activity was centered but police said they would not cooperate.

A perimeter was established in the area as officers waited for a search warrant to be approved. During that time, the APD said a juvenile ran from the area and was later caught hiding behind a parked vehicle a block away. Police said the juvenile is believed to be tied to the shooting. A handgun was later found in a driveway near where the juvenile was hiding.

When officers were able to enter the home they located 15-20 people inside. Police said a man tied to the shooting, Eric Starnes Jr, was inside the home and taken into custody.

Starnes will be sentenced in June.