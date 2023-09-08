Senators Klobuchar, Smith announce funding for Rochester International Airport infrastructure improvements

(ABC 6 News) – U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Tina Smith (D-MN) announced on Friday federal funding will be used for infrastructure improvements at Rochester International Airport (RST).

The Senators said $20,126,363 will be used for the Runway 2/20 project to reconstruct and improve one of the main runways at the airport.

“Investments in our airport infrastructure serve as a down payment on the long-term economic well-being of our state,” said Klobuchar. “By enabling upgrades, this federal funding will help boost efficiency, improve safety, and ensure continuous access for travelers at the Rochester International Airport.”

The investment is made possible through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which both Klobuchar and Smith helped pass.

“The Rochester International Airport is a key transportation hub and economic driver for communities all across our state,” said Smith. “This investment, made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will help to make our airport safer and more efficient. I’m excited to see this law making an impact and will keep pressing for opportunities to improve our state’s infrastructure.”