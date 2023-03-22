Sen. Klobuchar receives Humanitarian of the Year award for work addressing Alzheimer’s Disease

(ABC 6 News) – U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar received the 2023 Alzheimer’s Impact Movement (AIM) Humanitarian of the Year Award for her work to address Alzheimer’s disease from the Alzheimer’s Association and AIM.

The Humanitarian Award is given each year to public officials who have made significant contributions to help create a world without Alzheimer’s. Currently, over 6 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s, including almost 100,000 Minnesotans.

“As a long-time advocate for Alzheimer’s patients and their families and caregivers, I am honored to receive the 2023 Humanitarian of the Year Award. Alzheimer’s is personal to me, like it is for so many families. My dad was diagnosed with late-onset Alzheimer’s and we lost him in 2021, but he was able to be surrounded by his loved ones in the final chapter of his life in memory care,” said Klobuchar. “His zest for life and his resilience were a source of strength for me. They gave me an example of how to overcome obstacles, and also deepened my commitment to pushing for better treatments for Alzheimer’s, more support for caretakers, and of course, to finding a cure. I will continue fighting for the millions of Americans who are navigating this disease and their loved ones.”

“The Alzheimer’s Association and the Alzheimer’s Impact Movement (AIM) are proud to honor Sen. Klobuchar’s significant leadership in the fight to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia by recognizing her with the 2023 AIM Humanitarian Award,” said Robert Egge, Alzheimer’s Impact Movement Executive Director and Alzheimer’s Association Chief Public Policy Officer. “Sen. Klobuchar has been a longstanding Alzheimer’s champion, supporting and introducing critical legislation, including the bipartisan Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Act. On behalf of those impacted by dementia in Minnesota and throughout the nation, thank you for your steadfast commitment to the Alzheimer’s community.”

“To me it’s an award of hope. It’s not just about what you did do. It’s about getting funding for NIH and the research it’s about what we can do going forward,” said Sen. Klobuchar.