Second gentleman, SBA administrator coming to Minnesota Wednesday

(KSTP) – The nation’s second gentleman and Small Business Administration (SBA) administrator are set to visit Minnesota later this week.

The White House says second gentleman Douglas Emhoff and SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman will stop in Minneapolis on Wednesday to celebrate National Small Business Week.

An advisory says the pair will also meet with and honor the national small business person of the year during their visit.

As previously reported, Abdirahman Kahin, the owner of the local Afro Deli & Grill restaurants, was named the state’s small business person of the year.

Emhoff and Guzman are also set to participate in a roundtable with small business leaders, attend a small business week awards ceremony and meet with other small business owners.

Further specifics of their visit haven’t yet been released.