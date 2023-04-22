SCOTUS abortion pill ruling sparks reaction

(ABC 6 News) – The Supreme Court may have ruled to keep mifepristone accessible, but the debate is far from over.

The court set a midnight deadline on whether or not to restrict access to the abortion drug.

This stems from a lawsuit filed in Texas challenging the FDA’s assessment of the drug’s safety.

The FDA approved it back in the year 2000, but some don’t believe the drug is safe.

“It was really a political decision and not a women’s health decision, and, so, as studies have progressed across the world, it has shown to be a very dangerous drug,” co-executive director of the MCCL Cathy Blaeser said.

The proposed restriction would prevent access to the abortion pill after seven weeks of pregnancy.

It would require three in-person doctor’s visits and make the pill unavailable by mail.

Others argue there is no reason to question the pill’s safety.

“I am a little surprised, although we shouldn’t be because, as I said, the medication is extremely safe, so there is no standing to say it’s not safe,” DFL Senator Liz Boldon said.

For now, access to mifepristone will remain but there is a chance the issue could resurface depending on how it fares in the lower courts.

The 5th Circuit Curt of Appeals is scheduled to hear oral arguments in the case on May 17.