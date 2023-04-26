Schools, communities encouraged to join Bike to School Day May 3

(ABC 6 News) – Thousands of Minnesota students are gearing up to participate in Bike and Walk to School Day on Wednesday, May 3.



The annual event, sponsored by Minnesota Safe Routes to School and the Minnesota Department of Transportation, is a fun and healthy way to promote safe biking and walking activities among students and parents alike.



Gov. Tim Walz has proclaimed May 3 as “Walk and Bike to School Day” in Minnesota.



Bike and Walk to School Days are one-day events designed to showcase the benefits of biking and walking to school. These events are not only fun and rewarding for children, but they also encourage parents and students to incorporate biking and walking into their daily routines, leading to healthier and more active lifestyles.



“We know students do better in school when they add physical activities to their day,” said Dave Cowan, MnDOT Safe Routes to School coordinator. “This event promotes safe bicycling and walking skills that students can use throughout their lives.”



In addition, these events provide local leaders a firsthand understanding of the benefits of walkable and bikeable communities. Studies have shown that regular physical activity, such as biking and walking, can lead to improved physical health, mental health, and academic performance in children. Biking and walking can also help reduce air pollution and traffic congestion, creating a cleaner and safer environment for all. By participating in Bike and Walk to School Day, students and parents can take an important step towards a healthier and more sustainable future.



More than 130 Minnesota schools have registered Bike to School Day events, with more expected to register. Schools can still register events. Additional materials are available online to support year-round walking and biking activities.



In addition to the event, students can participate in Minnesota’s Bike to School Day poster contest, where they can showcase their love for biking and win prizes, including a bicycle prize pack and a bike rack for the schools of the first place winners. Poster entries should be submitted to saferoutes.dot@state.mn.us by May 5.



Minnesota Safe Routes to School combines the expertise of multiple state agencies with national and local partners to provide the resources needed to support walking and biking to school. More information is available HERE.

For Related Stories: MnDOT