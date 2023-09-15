RPT invites Rochester community to participate in ‘Try Transit Week’

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Public Transit (RPT) is inviting residents of Rochester to participate in Try Transit Week.

The week-long promotion will be from Sept. 18-22 and includes activities and incentives to encourage people to try transit for the first time, to invite past riders to return to transit, and recognize loyal customers for their support.

During the week RPT will be celebrating and rewarding customers who take a trip on public transit.

Riders can also complete a passport by trying four different type of trips over the course of the week, and then redeem the completed passport for a 5-liter RPT-branded dry bag.

Wednesday, Sept. 20 is a fare holiday. Riding any RPT route on Wednesday is free.

Customers who take a trip on RPT are eligible to enter a drawing for prizes, including: A $100 Target gift card; tickets to iLuminate at Mayo Civic Center; gift certificates for local dining; and RPT swag. To enter, customers need to ride any RPT route Sept. 18-22 and do one of the following: post the trip to social media with the hashtag #RPT_Ride, download and use the new RPT Mobile Fare app, or log their trip using the free Arrive Rochester app. ZIPS paratransit customers who take a ride during Try Transit Week will be automatically entered into the prize drawing.

For more information on Try Transit Week, CLICK HERE.