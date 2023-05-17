RPT Downtown Transit Center to temporarily relocate Saturday due to road repair

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Public Transit bus stops normally located at the Downtown Transit Center will be temporarily moved on Saturday due to road repair.

The one-day relocation is because of repairs to 2nd St. SW. The bus stops normally located at 2nd St. SW between South Broadway Ave. and 4th Ave. SW will be moved approximately 4 blocks north.

Six weekend routes will be loading and unloading passengers on 2nd St. NW between 1st Ave. NW and 2nd Ave NW.

All routes will follow the current schedules — Routes 21, 22, 23 will stop on the south side of 2nd St. NW. Routes 24, 25, and 26 will stop on the north side of 2nd St. NW.