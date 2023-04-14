RPS to apply for grant to give more opportunities to students

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Public Schools is planning to apply for the 21st century community learning center grant.



It supports the creation of community learning centers that provide opportunities for students during non-school hours.



For RPS, the grant money would go toward making after school activities more accessible to students where they wouldn’t have to pay any fees.



But RPS still has some decisions to make.

“We have to name which buildings we would have under the grant, we’re still working on deciding exactly which buildings we would propose,” said Executive Director Amy Eich.



This is a discussion RPS will continue to have in the upcoming weeks before they finalize a plan.



The deadline to apply is May 1.