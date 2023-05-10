RPD’s Safe City Nights schedule released

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Police Department (RPD) has released the 2023 dates and locations of Safe City Nights.

Safe City Nights is a summer series of community engagement events across the City of Rochester where all are welcome

This summer’s Safe City Nights will include six gatherings, one in every ward of the City. Each event will include free food catered by Canadian Honker and fun activities with police officers, firefighters and other public safety partners.

Dates & Locations

June 13, 6-8 p.m. Gibbs Elementary (5525 56th St NW)

June 27, 6-8 p.m. Franklin Elementary (1801 9th Ave SE)

July 11, 6-8 p.m. Jefferson Elementary (1201 10th Ave NE)

July 25, 6-8 p.m. Bishop Elementary (406 36th Ave NW)

August 8, 6-8 p.m. Longfellow Elementary (2435 20th St SE)

August 22, 6-8 p.m. Watson Field (1000 Essex Pkwy NW)

RPD first launched Safe City Nights in 2019 with the purpose of building positive connections between police and community members.

“We really value the opportunity to engage with people of all ages throughout the City. Relationship-building initiatives like Safe City Nights are a key part of community policing, which focuses on working collaboratively to solve problems and enhance public safety,” shares Police Chief Jim Franklin.

Several public safety and City partners are participating in Safe City Nights, including Rochester Fire Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Community Engagement Response Team/C.E.R.T., Mayor Kim Norton, Rochester Public Utilities, Public Works, Library and Parks and Recreation.

Activities & Attractions (will vary by event)

K9 team demonstration

Rochester Fire Department demonstration

Rochester Public Works sewer demonstration

Giveaways

Safe City Nights is a community-wide endeavor, and everyone is invited to attend.

Safe City Nights is made possible through the generosity of sponsors: Affinity Plus, Canadian Honker, Custom Alarm, Hilton, Kwik Trip and Mayo Clinic.