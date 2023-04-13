RPD seeks information on two unsolved homicides

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) is asking for the public’s help in solving two unsolved homicide cases.

Robert E. Volgmann, 41, was assaulted and killed in his NW Rochester apartment in April 2020. He was last seen alive on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. There was a snowstorm that day and Volgmann’s landlord noticed the bedroom window of his ground floor apartment was open for several days afterwards. The landlord went to check on Volgmann and called police. Volgmann’s body was discovered on April 16, 2020.

Anyone who may have information regarding Volgmann’s homicide is asked to call 507-328-2897 or Crime Stoppers of Rochester & Olmsted County at 1-800-222-8477.

April J. Sorensen, 27, was killed in her NW Rochester home in April 2007. On April 17 of that year, a TV technician arrived at Sorensen’s home for a scheduled visit and saw smoke coming from the window. He phoned the authorities and first responders on scene determined the fire was not an accident. Sorensen’s body was discovered in her bedroom. An autopsy revealed she had been stabbed and strangled to death.

Anyone who may have information regarding Sorensen’s homicide is asked to call 507-328-2739 Crime Stoppers of Rochester & Olmsted County at 1-800-222-8477.

Robert Volgmann (left) and April Sorensen (right)

RPD urges anyone with information that may be relevant to these cases to come forward. RPD says any information received will be treated with the utmost discretion and sensitivity.

RPD asks residents to keep an open mind and consider the impact that any information could have on these investigations, and the lives of those affected by these tragedies and that together, justice can be brought to the victims and their families.