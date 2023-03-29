RPD reports $12K tool theft in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man lost more than $12,000 in construction tools after a site burglary.

According to Rochester police, an unknown person broke into a home construction site in the 6100 block of Sandstone Street NW between 5 p.m. Monday, March 27, and 7 a.m. Tuesday, March 28.

A 35-year-old man working at the site told police around $12K in tools had been stolen overnight.

Dewitt Construction also suffered a $1,000 property damage loss after the suspect “snapped off” the water main to the house, requiring replacement, police say.

The incident is under investigation.