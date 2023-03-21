RPD: No arrests after Best Buy robbery

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police searched several businesses near Highway 52 and Frontage Road Monday evening, but did not locate a robbery suspect.

According to RPD public information officer Amanda Grayson, Rochester police responded to a theft report at Best Buy (4050 Frontage Road) at 4:10 p.m. March 20.

According to witnesses, a man in dark clothing ran out of the store “with his arms full of merchandise, including two MacBook Pros.”

A witness told police the man got into a black vehicle on East Frontage Road, and drove away.

Officers searched the area and nearby businesses, but did not locate the suspect, Grayson said.

Anyone with information can contact Rochester Police at 507-328-6800 or use the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line, 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).