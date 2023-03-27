Rochesterfest in need of designers

(ABC 6 News) – Each year, Rochesterfest holds its annual button contest for the best button design during the month of June.



However, this year they have seen a significant drop off of entries.



Executive Direcor Stephen Rose says so far, they have received only 11 button designs from three people and he’d like to see a much wider variety for the eventual community vote.



“You don’t have to be a graphic artist or whatever, there are programs out there that you can use that can help you create a button of you’ve got an idea, and put it on paper and get it to us,” Rose said.

This year’s Rochesterfest will be held on June 17-25 and the theme is “Be a kid again.” If your design is selected, you’ll receive the grand prize of $300.



The proceeds of every button purchased will go to supporting Rochesterfest and it’s family friendly events.

For more information, and to enter the contest, visit HERE.