Rochester woman pays nearly $1,900 to puppy scammer
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester woman is out $1,884 after a puppy scam, police say.
According to RPD, the 50-year-old woman posted to Facebook that her dachshund dog had died in January, and was contacted by a scammer who claimed to have a puppy she could buy.
The woman paid $100 in advance for the dog, then was told that instead of picking the puppy up in person, the “seller” would have to ship the dog to Rochester.
The woman made nine more payments to a fictional shipping company the scammer claimed had sent the dog to various locations, totaling nearly $1,900.
Rochester police warned residents to be wary of pet sales where the buyer is not able to meet the pet in question before paying.