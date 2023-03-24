Rochester unveils phase 2 of Broadway Avenue reconstruction plan

(ABC 6 News) – The second phase of rebuilding Broadway Avenue is in the works, and the city unveiled its plans for the project.

During construction, residents shouldn’t expect to take any detours, but of course, that doesn’t mean there won’t be delays.

Even though the project is still about a year away, people got a chance to learn more about it.

This will take place from Silver Lake Bridge to Elton Hills Drive Northwest.

“The plan is for this project to begin construction in 20-24,” city engineer Dillon Dombrovski said.

Dombrovski was at the open house at 125 Live to help answer any questions or concerns that residents had about the project.

Some noticeable changes include adding a stop light at the 16th Street Northeast intersection and adding crosswalks to make it user-friendly.

“We’re narrowing the roadway today it’s still situated like a highway with wide shoulders that we don’t do with our city street designs,” Dombrovski said.

Residents that live near the pending construction site provided feedback on the project.

While some will have to adjust to the construction, others said that it won’t be an issue.

“The construction won’t affect me too much because I do get to exit my garage in an alleyway and I’m not on the street up there,” Rochester resident Sharon Blomberg said.

People are looking forward to what was once a highway transforming into a safe walkable city street.

“There’s always people walking dogs or bicycling and it’s a busy area, people like to go to the stores and so, whatever they can do to improve the flow and make it safer that’s the best thing,” Blomberg said.

The project isn’t expected to start until April 2024.

For anyone who wasn’t able to attend the meeting, click this LINK to view the updated construction plans.