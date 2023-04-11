Rochester Quarterbacks Club enshrines the class of 2023

(ABC 6 News) – Sports fans from the Rochester area gathered to honor the latest class of the Rochester Quarterback Club Hall of Fame.

The club first originally formed back in the early 1950s. Their objective is to boost the University of Minnesota sports and recognize local high school talent. A mission statement that rings true today almost 70 years later.

The club recently held a banquette back in October for a previous class that’s celebration was pushed back due to the pandemic. But now, Club President Jeff Whitney says they are caught up.

“It’s a little unique that we’re doing it all over again pretty quickly,” Whitney said. “but it’s a great night to celebrate some great area athletes.”

The class of 2023 includes:

Tom Kane

In 1997 Kane became Lourdes High Schools’ first boy’s varsity coach, and from 1997 to 2020 they racked up an impressive 387 – 89 record with 35 draws and won 19 HVL titles.

Kane guided Lourdes to 14 Section 1A titles and three State Championships in 1998, 1999, and 2012. He was also named Section 1A Coach of the Year ten times, Minnesota Private Coach of the Year three times, Region 5 Coach of the Year, and was a finalist for the National Coach of the Year.

Back in 2013, Kane was inducted into the Minnesota State HS Soccer Coaches Association Hall of Fame, and in 2022 was inducted into the Lourde High School Hall of Fame.

Alia (Fischer) Keys

A basketball standout for John Marshal, the 1996 graduate went on to represent Rochester at Washington University in St. Louis. There she helped her team win three straight Division III championships and three consecutive University Athletic Association titles from 1998-2000.

Things came in threes for the starting center as Keys was named the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association National Player of the Year and a three-time UAA Player of the Year.

During the 1999-2000 season, she was dubbed the top female athlete in Divsion-III sports, earning her the Honda Award.

After she graduated, she left as Washington Universities’ all-time leader for points(1,974), rebounds(969), and blocked shots (219) She also holds the single-season record for most points (626) and scoring average (20.9)

Ruth Brennan Morrey

A soccer standout for Mayo High School, Morrey was a four-year varsity soccer starter. During her career at Mayo, she scored 90 goals and set a school single-season record of 35 in a season during her senior year.

After graduating in 1994, Morrey took her talents to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, a top 20 program in Division I soccer. During her freshman year, Morrey scored two goals to win the 1994 Big 10 Championship.

Following her career as a Badger, she played semi-professional soccer but began to turn her attention to professional triathlons. Morrey qualified and ran in the Olympic trials in 2000 and 2020.

In 2011, MOrrey won the amateur triathlon world championships and became a professional triathlete. Between 2012 and 2017 she recorded ten top-five finishes in the professional division at the Ironman World Championship in Hawaii. In 2014 she was the Ironman Jansas Champion, U.S. Duathlon National Champion, and a two-time USA Elite Duathlete of the Year winner.

Jeff Teal

Teal played hockey at John Marshal. In 1977 he was a member of the 1977 JM championship team. One year later he would be named to the MSHSL All-State First Team.

After graduating from JM, Teal took his talents to the University of Minnesota. Ther he helped the Golphers win the 1979 NCAA Championship.

Following his Golpher days, Teal signed with the Montreal Canadiens, after the team drafted him with the 82nd pick in the 1980 NHL draft.

After his playing career, Teal turned to coaching. Serving as the Hockey Development Director for Minnesota Youth Hockey Association from 2088-2022

Loca journalist Pat Lund was also awarded the Ben Sternberg Award for his work in the community as the Sports Director at KTTC.

Every year the Rochester Quarterbacks Club selects former athletes who provided excitement and entertainment during their years of competition.

If you are interested in becoming a member or are curious about the club, the President of Rochester Quarterback’s Club Jeff Whitney encourages you to get in contact with a member of the club.