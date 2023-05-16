Rochester Public Utilities appoints Tim McCollough as General Manager

(ABC 6 News) – The RPU Board has announced the appointment of Tim McCollough as the incoming General Manager for RPU.



Mark Kotschevar, who started with RPU in 1981 and has led RPU since May 1, 2014 and will retire with 42 years of service to the community. McCollough is anticipated to start July 31, 2023.

McCollough most recently served as the President and Chief Executive Officer for Iowa Lakes Electric Cooperative. Prior to serving Iowa Lakes Electric Cooperative, he was the Deputy Director of Light and Power Utilities for the City of Fort Collins. McCollough started his career at MidAmerican Energy Company, holding several roles before transitioning to City of Ames Electric where he served as a Power Plant Engineer, Electric Services Operations Superintendent, and Electric Distribution Manager. Tim has a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Iowa State University.

“We were pleased to have many qualified candidates apply for the General Manager position, and Tim stood out in several ways. His impressive work history at multiple utilities will bring new insights and best practices to RPU. The utility industry is undergoing rapid change, and his emphasis on continuous improvement and partnering with others for success will allow RPU to continue to set the standard for service. Finally, his empathetic leadership style with a focus on employee well-being and customer service is integral to our community values and the culture of a hometown utility. We look forward to Tim joining our team.” Melissa Johnson, President of the RPU Board.

Key focus areas of the role include:

Lead and implement a strategic vision and plan for RPU in collaboration with and under the direction of the RPU Board.

Oversee long term infrastructure planning including generation capacity, amount of purchased power, transmission facilities, electric distribution system, well water capacity, water storage facilities and water distribution system.

Lead RPU operations in a manner that results in high customer service satisfaction levels, leveraging of resources, and continuous improvement.

Serve as an RPU and City representative explaining and discussing views, interests and policies to the RPU Board; City Council; state and national organizations

Provide sound fiscal management of RPU budgets and finances.